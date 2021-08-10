12-15 year olds should have second vaccine dose by end of September

There will be weekend evening clinics along with appointments through a limited number of GPs and pharmacies.

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 09:17
Vivienne Clarke

The director of the HSE’s vaccination campaign, Damien McCallion has said that slots have been made available at vaccination centres this weekend for 12 to 15 year olds.

Registration for this cohort will open on Thursday with the first vaccines to be administered at the weekend.

This was to facilitate parents who would have to accompany their children, he explained.

“We would be optimistic about the uptake in this age group,” he added.

It is anticipated that this cohort will have received their second doses by the middle to the end of September. “No one will be left behind.” 

Registration will be the initial approach for the campaign for the 12 to 15 year olds, he said with the consent process online to facilitate families.

However, if this was not possible the consent process could still be completed at the vaccination centre, at the GP or in the pharmacy, said Mr McCallion.

“We have moved as much of the consent process online so people could do it in advance. We are very conscious of people’s concerns," he told Newstalk Breakfast. 

Mr McCallion said that people should take comfort from the fact that NIAC had been so “methodical” in their approach throughout the pandemic.

Their strategy had been to look carefully at the evidence, they had made their recommendations on the basis of the best international evidence.

“Follow the best medical advice,” he advised parents.

Information on the vaccine and children can be found here.

