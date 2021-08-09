Covid hospitalisations up by 300% since early July

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has shot up by more than 300% from 50 in early July to 217 on Monday.

This comes as the testing positivity rate also increases again to 14%, with about one in five cases among vaccinated people, according to the HSE lead for testing and tracing.

HSE data up to Sunday showed University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected, with 22 Covid cases in hospital, followed by hospitals in Galway, Dublin and Sligo.

There were five Covid patients in Cork University Hospital and four in University Hospital Kerry.

This number is likely to increase as the number of positive cases continues to rise.

There is a time-lag of up to two weeks between high case numbers and hospital cases, with a further lag to an increase in patients needing ICU care.

HSE lead on tracing and testing Niamh O’Beirne said tracers now see more cases coming from family outbreaks, international travel, hospitality and some 'quite big outbreaks” from weddings'. File picture: Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland

HSE lead on tracing and testing Niamh O’Beirne said predicting how high case numbers would go is “really difficult” as vaccinations change the picture weekly.

This weekend saw more than 23,000 people tested, second only to a weekend in January, she said.

Up to lunchtime on Monday, 11,500 people were tested and she expected the daily total to reach about 15,000.

“The general positivity rate is increasing,” she said. “That number is 14% and the last time I gave that number at the press conference on Thursday it was 12.5%.”

At the moment, 10% of tests are referred through GPs, with 40% booking online and 30% taking a walk-in test. The remainder are close contacts who were advised to get a test, she said.

Buncrana testing centre in Donegal has the highest positivity rate at 25%.

Levels in Cork vary slightly with the highest from Lee Covid Screening Centre at 15%, followed by South Douglas Road with 13% and Dunmanway at 12.4%.

The testing centre in Tralee is finding a positivity rate of 15%, she said.

'Quite big outbreaks' from weddings

Ms O’Beirne said in general, tracers now see more cases coming from family outbreaks, international travel, hospitality and some “quite big outbreaks” from weddings.

Tracers are seeing more cases among vaccinated people but she said they are generally reporting mild illness. International travel was linked to 1,614 cases over the past 14 days, or 7.6% of cases, tracers found.

Ms O’Beirne called on people who get a text from the HSE notifying them they are positive or are a close contact, to answer the phone to tracers.

“At times, up to 25% don’t answer the call on the first day,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said more than 20,000 cases were reported in the last two weeks. File picture

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said more than 20,000 cases were reported in the last two weeks.

“While 17% of these cases were in people who are doubly vaccinated, this is entirely in keeping with what we expect as an increasing proportion of our population get vaccinated,” he said.

He said this does not mean vaccines are ineffective.

“While they will not prevent every case, they provide excellent protection against severe disease and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation,” he said.

The Department of Health reported 1,522 cases on Monday. There were 217 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 34 in ICU.