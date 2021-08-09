Gut health could reverse brain deterioration, 'game changer' study finds 

Gut health could reverse brain deterioration, 'game changer' study finds 

UCC researchers Katherine Guzzetta, Dr Thomaz Bastiaanssen, Dr. Marcus Boehme and Professor John Cryan at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading SFI Research Centre, has found that ageing-associated changes in the immune system of old mice were reversed by the transfer of gut microbiota from the young mice. The researchers saw improved behaviour of older mice in several cognitive tests for learning, memory and anxiety. Picture: Clare Keogh

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 16:00
Niamh Griffin

Improving your gut health could turn back age-related brain deterioration including dementia, a “game-changer” scientific study from University College Cork has found.

The human body contains trillions of microbes (bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses) which are found in large numbers in the intestines and are collectively known as a microbiome.

Scientists at UCC and Teagasc have studied the impact of transplanting microbes from young mice to older mice. They found that an area of the brain called the hippocampus, linked to memory and also found in humans, was positively affected.

“This new research is a potential game-changer, as we have established that the microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration,” Vice President for Research & Innovation at UCC Professor John Cryan said. “We also see evidence of improved learning ability and cognitive function”.

He said transplanting microbes from younger mice to older mice had the effect of “turning back” or re-winding some cognitive effects of ageing.

“The really exciting part of it is, is that many of the hallmarks of ageing in the brain and in memory and cognition were reversed when we did this experiment.” 

“It is really exciting.” Prof Cryan, principal investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland in UCC, said although this is an early-stage animal study the conclusions are strong enough to encourage changing diets for better brain health.

Older people often turn to brain training exercises like Sodoku, but he said this study shows dietary changes are also beneficial.

“This study definitively answers one question. Is your microbiome going to help reverse the effects of ageing and the answer is yes,” Prof Cryan said.

“I think everyone should take this in; in terms of the big picture that you need to mind your gut microbes.” Microbes in the gut can be affected by dietary choices. 

Prof Cryan said he would advocate a “more dietary based approach” to brain health and recommended eating more fermented foods and fibre-rich foods. He also recommended eating more foods rich in compounds called Polyphenols. These are found in plant-based beverages, fruit and vegetables according to Teagasc.

However, he sounded a note of caution, saying: “It is still early days and much more work is needed to see how these findings could be translated in humans”.

The study was carried out under laboratory conditions with the microbes transferred using faecal transplants which, he stressed, is not recommended for the general public.

The team have applied for further funding to continue their work.

APC Director Professor Paul Ross said the study shows “the importance of the gut microbiome in many aspects of health, and particularly across the brain/gut axis” 

