Vaccinating children: How will it work? 

The country is now in the “last leg” of the vaccination programme, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid, as the health service begins plans to roll out vaccines to those aged 12-15 this week.

When can parents register?

The HSE said registration of this age group will open on Thursday, with vaccination beginning as early as this weekend.

What vaccines will be used?

Children will be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines - either Pfizer or Moderna - and each child will require two doses over three to four weeks.

What about consent?

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

If you register online, you will be sent a text message with a link to give your consent before their appointment.

A parent or legal guardian will need to go to the appointment in person to give consent if they do not give consent online or register by phone, as it is not possible to give consent over the phone.

The child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to get the vaccine at their appointment.

Does the parent need to attend?

Children attending alone will not be vaccinated, and an adult must be present at the appointment.

Where possible, the child’s parent or legal guardian should attend the vaccination appointment with their child.

If the parent or legal guardian has given consent online in advance, it is possible for them to ask another adult to bring their child to the appointment.

Where will the vaccination of this cohort take place?

Damien McCallion, HSE national lead for the vaccination programme, said previously that 12 to 15-year-olds will largely be vaccinated in the vaccination centres near their homes.

However, he added that pharmacies and GPs will also play a role to provide choices to children who might feel nervous about attending the centres or for those who have additional needs.

Is it safe for children?

Dr Lucy Jessop, director of the national immunisation office, said there have been no reports of additional safety concerns around the use of these vaccines in those aged 12-15 years old.

Both vaccines are approved by the European Medicines Agency as safe and effective.

They are recommended in Ireland by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Thousands of people worldwide have been vaccinated as part of clinical trials, including more than 2,000 children aged 12 to 15 for the Pfizer clinical trial and 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 for the Moderna clinical trial.

But if the risk of Covid is low for children, why do they need a vaccine?

It is rare that Covid-19 causes serious illness, hospitalisation or death in children. One in 100,000 children who get Covid-19 has to go to the hospital.

However, the vaccine will protect healthy 12 to 15-year-old children from mild to severe Covid-19 illness, multisystem inflammatory syndrome due to Covid-19, the risk of developing ‘long Covid' symptoms, such as tiredness and fatigue, and spreading Covid-19 to others.

Are there any side effects?

All vaccines can cause side effects, in both adults and children.

These side effects include a sore arm, fever or tiredness, but most of these are mild or moderate in children and do not last long.

Very rarely some children aged 12 or older develop inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) and the outer lining of the heart (pericarditis). The risk of myocarditis is higher in boys after their second dose.

Are other countries vaccinating this age group?

It differs from country to country. France, Israel and Canada, for example, have chosen universal vaccination for those over 12 years, while the UK and Norway are focusing on vaccinating vulnerable children.