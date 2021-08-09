Safe access zones must be introduced urgently to stop 'intimidating' pickets, says Cork GP

The Health Minister must urgently introduce laws to stop patients from being intimidated outside doctor surgeries and hospitals, a leading GP has said.

Dr Mary Favier has said current public order legislation, which the Department of Health cited as a way of policing protests, "is not working" and said anti-abortion pickets are still taking place where people are trying to access healthcare.

"We've seen a quieter time with protests during Covid, but now they're coming back.

"As recently as last week a GP surgery was picketed at its gates, obstructing people coming in and out, people that were not necessarily coming for abortions because when the services being introduced the whole point was that abortion is healthcare it should be part of routine healthcare in general practice," said Dr Favier who is a founding member of Doctors for Choice and a member of Nphet.

"The people being harassed at the gates of that GP surgery could have been attending for anything.

The purposes of those pickets isn't just about intimidating women or patients attending for abortions, it's about intimidating other people who might support that service, intimidating staff."

The Department of Health told the Irish Examiner that there have been a "limited number of reports of protests" which is "an extremely positive development".

The spokesperson also stated that "where problems do arise with protests outside healthcare services, there is existing public order legislation in place to protect people accessing services, staff and local residents".

However, Stephen Donnelly later moved to clarify his position and said that officials in his Department "continue to work with me to ensure safe access around medical facilities".

Dr Favier said the confusion was "concerning" and said safe access zones are "really necessary".

"Protests are taking place, the National Maternity Hospital has had protests of people picketing outside carrying small white coffins with women potentially leaving those gates and coming out through those main doors with coffins of babies who have been stillborn.

"It's heartbreaking to think what those women in their families must be feeling as they face those.

"So, if there was an insistence that there must be a minimum of 100 meters back, it would protect women and other patients. We're not saying people can't protest, it's entirely appropriate and legitimate that people protest, but in appropriate places," she told RTÉ radio.