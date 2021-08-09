Sunny spells and showers for the week ahead

A week into August and it appears blazing sunshine and blue skies will remain a distant memory as we are in for an unsettled week ahead.

The forecast for this week show a mixed and changeable outlook with showers and bright interludes and temperatures largely staying in the high teens.

After a dull morning, things should brighten up this afternoon although heavy showers are expected in the midlands and east with potential for localised thundery downpours and a risk of spot flooding.

Showers will become isolated tonight with some mist patches forming towards dawn.

Tuesday brings drier conditions with just a few light showers in the west. It will be largely cloudy with some sunny breaks in the early afternoon.

During Tuesday night, drizzle will give way to more persistent rain which will push eastwards during the morning and into the early afternoon.

Rain will clear later on Wednesday afternoon as gusty conditions turn to light winds.

The pattern continues through Thursday and Friday with sunny spells and showers forecast for both days.

Current indications for next weekend suggest low pressure will dominate with showers or longer spells of rain likely.

All in all, there will be some dry and bright conditions throughout the week but umbrellas should be kept handy at all times.