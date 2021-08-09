'Outstanding' Kellie Harrington hailed for Olympic heroics

Ireland's heroic Olympics was capped off with a historic gold medal for boxer Kellie Harrington, a perfect end to Tokyo2020 and a “truly proud day for Ireland.”

A World and European champion, the 31-year old is the second Irish woman to win a gold Olympic medal in boxing after beating Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira, the reigning world champion and the top-ranked fighter in the lightweight division.

Harrington began boxing in her mid-teens at the Buckingham Street club in Dublin’s north inner city. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she worked as a cleaner at St Vincent's Hospital.

Her support back home at Portland Row on Sunday included her mother Yvonne, her father Christy, her brothers, and Mandy Loughlin, Kellie's partner of 12 years, herself a former boxer, who trained at home with Harrington during lockdown.

Locals gather to watch Kellie Harrington's fight on a big screen on Portland Row, Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Both Yvonne and Mandy have said they don’t watch Kellie’s fights live, as they get too nervous.

With excitement and nerves at an all-time high, Kellie's mother, when asked about the bout, admitted that she had to step outside.

"I don't know, I didn't watch it! I stayed in the garden, out the back," she said.

"I'm so proud of her and I'm so delighted for her.

"She did it for all of us. All she wanted was to see people smiling and to make people happy."

Kellie Harrington’s mother Yvonne and brother Christopher celebrate outside their family home in Portland Row. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The 31-year-old's father, Christy, said Kellie put on a "spectacular show" as locals gathered in a small square down the road from the Harrington house to watch the match on a big screen.

"We always knew she had the capabilities to do this," he said.

And now we can say it. Our Kellie is an Olympic gold medalist."

For Kellie's brothers, Joel and Chris, they say their Olympic champion sister did it for their community, not for herself.

"She won gold for her road, her community, her county, her country, and her sport," said Joel.

She's a role model for her sport, a flagbearer for the country. Everything she gets, every ounce she deserves."

Chris, who flew in from Iceland to watch the final with his family, said it was well worth the trip home.

"Look at the people here," he said. "This is what it's about. It's about them. It's about all the community."

Joel told RTÉ: "It's the best day of our lives, and we've never experienced anything like this.

We're just happy that Kellie has fulfilled her potential and has gotten exactly what she deserves."

Mr Harrington, who emerged from their home following his daughter's win clutching two bottles of champagne with tears in his eyes, said: “It’s magic, just magic. “I am speechless.

“As the fight was going on, Kellie was stronger mentally and physically. "

Kellie’s brother Christopher said: “It was iconic, and it will take a while to see it happen again.

Ireland's Kellie Harrington reacts after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Harrington on winning her gold medal.

“Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all,” he said.

Michael Carruth, Ireland's 1992 Olympic boxing champion told the Irish Examiner he was "so proud” of her win.

“She’s totally deserving, an Olympic gold is unbelievable and it's what she always wanted," he said.

She’s always wanted to go to the Olympics and represent the country, and more so win a medal. And now she’s after coming away with the best medal there is.

"You couldn’t ask for a better person to win a medal than Kellie Harrington. If you wanted to pick a person to win a medal in Irish boxing, it would be Kellie Harrington, and that would be unanimous across the board."

Katie Taylor, Ireland's first female Olympic-gold boxer, also celebrated Kellie's success, tweeting “OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! Outstanding Kellie!”

Sports minister Catherine Martin described the victory as the perfect end to Tokyo 2020 and a “truly proud day for Ireland”.

Team Ireland claimed four medals, with rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan also picking up a gold in the men's lightweight double sculls, while boxer Aidan Walsh won bronze in the men's welterweight.

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty also won bronze in the women's coxless four.

Team Ireland's Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aifric Keogh, and Eimear Lambe return home with their medals from Tokyo. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

St Vincents's Hospital, where Kellie works as a cleaner, also sent congratulations.

"This is such a proud achievement for Kellie, and for her family and many friends," it stated.

Kellie is not just an outstanding sportswoman, but also a valued and dedicated staff member here at the hospital."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also paid tribute to Kellie for an “epic Olympic final”.

The Taoiseach also congratulated members of Team Ireland as their hugely successful Tokyo Olympics campaign drew to a close.

"We have all shared the collective highs, and been inspired by, the achievements of our athletes," he said.

"As lightweight boxing gold medallist, Kellie Harrington said of our athletes today: We are all champions.

"Today, we celebrate everyone who wore the green jersey. You did Ireland proud.”