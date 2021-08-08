Over 5,000 people attend walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres this weekend

A further 5,000 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine at walk-in vaccination centres this weekend, the HSE Chief has said.

According to Paul Reid, over 89% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 77% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Last weekend saw the opening of walk-in vaccination centres where over 30,000 people availed of a vaccine around the country, mostly those aged under 30s.

However, in a video on social media, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says the incidence rate in Ireland remains high and is highest in those aged 16-34.

Just 3% of cases are now in people aged 65 years and older, Dr Glynn added.

“We are experiencing a high level of disease and the outlook over the coming days in uncertain.

“There remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends, including due to the potential effect of the recent August bank holiday weekend on case numbers and referral patterns,” Dr Glynn said.

There have been over 18,000 cases in the last two weeks, with Ireland 14-day being the highest since the start of February with the incidence rate increasing to 386 per 100,000 population.

“Unfortunately due to the high incidence, we continue to see an increasing number of people in hospital with about 190 inpatients at present, approximately 30 of whom are in critical care,” Dr Glynn said.

The health officials have both advised that everyone continue to adhere to public health guidelines and avail of a Covid-19 vaccine.