All-Ireland semi-final delayed after straw bales fall from lorry on M7

Traffic chaos on the M7 Motorway heading north into Dublin. File picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 16:33
Greg Murphy

The All-Ireland semi-final between Waterford and Limerick has been delayed until 5.30pm after several bales of straw fell from a lorry on the M7 motorway.

Gardaí are currently dealing with the incident which occurred at around 2.30pm at junction 10 near Nass in Co Kildare.

It is understood the Limerick hurling team have been caught up in the traffic on their way to Croke Park, with tailbacks of up to 10kms being reported.

"Two lanes remain open however Gardaí are advising road users to avoid the area if possible," gardaí have said.

Up to 24,000 fans are due to attend, marking the largest crowd at an Irish sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic.

