Nphet reports 1,828 new cases and 33 people in ICU

There were 33 people in intensive care units (ICU), three more than was reported yesterday.

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 15:15
Greg Murphy

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported 1,828 new cases of Covid-19.

There were 198 people in Irish hospitals who have tested positive for the coronavirus, an overnight rise of nine.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has reached its highest level since early February.

Deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says it has risen to 386 per 100,000 people, after over 18,000 cases in the past two weeks.

The head of the Health Service Executive says rising cases of Covid-19 still pose a real threat, despite 77% of adults being fully vaccinated.

Paul Reid says the country is at "a key juncture" in its route out of the pandemic, and walk-in vaccination centres will play a key role this weekend.

 

The HSE says more walk-in Covid vaccination clinics may continue to be held if there is enough demand.

More than 40 are operating this weekend, after over 30,000 people showed up last weekend, when they were held for the first time.

The vast majority are for first doses only, and they are for over-16s.

The HSE's national lead for the vaccination programme, Damian McCallion, says the walk-in system may continue in future weeks.

"We'll look at that through next week, we'll look at the numbers that are there, we just want to give people that opportunity so that they can take it," he said.

"We're conscious of weekends for some people as well, it does offer advantages for people in terms of access, and we know that for people maybe access during the week is more difficult, even with the extended open hours that many of our clinics offer.

"We'll assess that through this week to see what we might do going forward in terms of other ways that would ensure that we give people maximum opportunity to get vaccinated, where they want to do so."

Weekend walk-in clinics: Where can I get my vaccine?

