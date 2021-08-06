Woman, 61, missing from Dublin

Woman, 61, missing from Dublin

Have you seen Elizabeth Burke? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 20:55

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of missing 61-year-old Elizabeth Burke.

She was last seen in the Blanchardstown area at 7am this morning.

Elizabeth is described as being 5'3", of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a green raincoat, black leggings with blue and pink trainers.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Elizabeth is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Reduce methane or face climate catastrophe, scientists warn

More in this section

Gardaí warn public of scam calls in which fraudsters impersonate officers Gardaí warn public of scam calls in which fraudsters impersonate officers
Highest number of Covid cases reported since January Highest number of Covid cases reported since January
Businesses count the cost after flash floods hit Belfast city centre Businesses count the cost after flash floods hit Belfast city centre
Woman, 61, missing from Dublin

Heroin seizure: Gardaí and Revenue trying to establish who is behind massive haul 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices