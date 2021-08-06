Woman, 61, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of missing 61-year-old Elizabeth Burke.
She was last seen in the Blanchardstown area at 7am this morning.
Elizabeth is described as being 5'3", of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a green raincoat, black leggings with blue and pink trainers.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Elizabeth is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.