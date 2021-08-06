Gardaí brace for expected anti-vaccine protest 

Gardaí are preparing for another anti-vaccination protest in Dublin city centre tomorrow amid information received by gardaí suggesting the existence of a small “militant” element within the broad movement.

This information claimed that some people at the mass anti-vaccine protest two weeks ago outside Government Buildings talked about pulling off the closed metal gates to the buildings using chains and a truck protestors had parked outside it.

Gardaí positioned a van between the truck – which was open on one side and was being used as a stage for speakers – and the gates, which would have thwarted any such efforts, if they were attempted.

It is understood that the information was brought to the attention of gardaí after the protest had ended, and not during it.

It is estimated that about 1,500 people attended the anti-vaccine/anti-lockdown protest two weeks ago, which included the Yellow Vest movement.

Many of the people there were voicing their opposition to vaccines, ongoing restrictions and the digital Covid certificate, used across the EU to facilitate travel for people are vaccinated.

Gardaí had a policing operation in place that Saturday, but had expected the demonstration to head for the Department of Health.

The crowd moved from the Customs House, up Gardiner St, before heading down O’Connell St and towards Merrion Square.

A truck, opened on one side, was used as a stage for speakers. The front of the truck was facing the main gates of Government Buildings and was parked some 15-20ft away.

During the event, gardaí parked a van in between.

After the protest ended, gardaí received information alleging that some of the people in the protest were saying that chains should be put around the gates and onto the truck and the gates taken off.

'Militant movement'

Gardaí fear this suggests “some type of militant movement” within the protest crowd, though they believe the vast majority want to protest peacefully.

“There seems to some sort of element that wants to cause trouble and we need to watch that,” said one source.

In terms of policing Saturday's expected protest, sources said Garda HQ had directed cuts in overtime, in order to bring the overall bill back into line.

Given Dublin South Central has been running the new ‘divisional’ model of policing for some time, gardaí can be taken from regular units from other stations in the division to help with policing the protest.

A crowd of 200-300 people protested outside the Department of Health last Wednesday evening, with many of the protestors holding placards opposing the vaccination of children and young people.

At least one placard used the word ‘Nazi’ to describe the situation – a trend seen in other countries and one condemned by groups such as theAuschwitz Museum.

There were also placards targeting TDs and President Michael D Higgins.