Class of just six recruits a further sign of Naval Service personnel crisis

Only six young recruits passed out of training in what's believed to be the smallest class in modern times encountered by the Naval Service, which is already dogged by personnel shortages.

Normally, the Naval Service would get anything between 25 and 40 in a recruit class and needs to ratchet up recruitment significantly as it is already more than 200 personnel short of the minimum number it requires.

The Irish Examiner understands that initially, 15 people enlisted in this particular recruit class. They were primarily trained at the army's Collins' Barracks in Cork City because there is more space there than the Naval Service headquarters on Haulbowline Island and extra space was required due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Nine dropped out during training, leaving just six to pass out after completing a 22-week course.

PDForra, the association which represents enlisted personnel in the Defence Forces, said the small number passing out highlighted its view that the Naval Service cannot recruit its way out of the current manpower crisis. PDForra president Mark Keane, who works in the Naval Service headquarters, said his association welcomes the new recruits "as we need every one of them" and he wished them every success with their careers. "Unfortunately they won't replace the people who are leaving. It's just a drop in the ocean," he said. "The Government needs to take stock and put in measures urgently to make it an attractive career, especially for young people. It's obvious recruitment isn't keeping pace with the numbers of personnel leaving. We can't recruit our way out of this, we need retention measures that will work," Mr Keane said.

The recruits

Two of the new recruits are foreign-born.

Recruit Teemu Marjamäki, who is originally from the city of Jyväskylä in Finland, got the award for 'Best Recruit''

He was presented with the award by Captain Kenneth Minehane, the Naval Service's second most senior officer.

The 27-year-old's hobbies are running and travelling. He also enjoys watching Formula 1 racing.

Recruit Patryk Wendrenski is 26 years old and from Dublin. He was born in Poland and some of his relatives fought in World War Two.

He said he joined the Irish Naval Service because he wants a rewarding career to help others and make a change. His favourite part of the course was the weapons training.

The youngest recruit, Taylor Walsh, 18, from Navan, Co Meath, has had an interest in joining the Naval Service for many years. His hobbies are running, computers and technology in general.

Recruit Jack Bradshaw, 22, from Dublin, said he joined the Naval Service because he wants a physical and rewarding career. He hopes to join the Naval Service boxing team and to train new recruits later on in his career.

Recruit Andrew Tone, 21, from Athlone, Co Westmeath, has a brother, Dean, who serves in the Athlone Army Barracks. His interests include soccer and Gaelic games.

Recruit David Dembek, 19, from Waterford City – whose interests include soccer, music and history - said he was really looking forward to joining the mechanics branch.