Active Covid outbreaks in more than 100 NI care homes as trade union urges against mandatory jabs
Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 12:32
Rebecca Black, PA

A trade union has urged against making the Covid vaccine mandatory for care home workers as 103 care homes in Northern Ireland battle active Covid-19 outbreaks.

Almost a quarter of care home workers in Northern Ireland have not yet received their jab.

The commissioner for older people Eddie Lynch has urged staff to come forward to receive the vaccine.

In England it will become compulsory for care home staff in November.

Patricia McKeown, regional secretary for Unison said she is opposed to the same approach being taken in Northern Ireland.

She also urged against the “scapegoating” of care home staff, who she described as having been “so courageous” during the pandemic.

“We have been as a union working with the system to encourage everybody, not just health workers, to take up the vaccination and we will continue to do that,” she told the BBC.

“But we need to look very carefully at what is happening, is it happening in all care homes, is it happening in some, we need that quality information coming from the system, and we’ve been asking for that over the last few days.

Ms McKeown said the region has some of the highest vaccination rates inside some care homes "so what we have to be clear about is what is causing this."

“We know there has been apprehension from women of a particular age group in terms of pregnancy issues, we know that they got certain information at one stage from the system and now they have more information and different information from the system.

“Let’s find out how those fears can be allayed."

Unison does not support mandatory vaccination and the evidence, the studies done so far, have indicated that when you make it mandatory you actually get a negative reaction and more people refuse to be vaccinated than when it is voluntary, she said. 

“It could well end up in litigation … you wouldn’t pick out one section of the entire workforce in Northern Ireland and say, ‘it’s you, you’ve got to do this’.

“What you need to continue to do is what we’re trying to do alongside the health system which is convince and persuade people, and where they have fears and doubts, get the right information to them.

“We have written to the Health Minister (Robin Swann) urging him not to follow that (England’s) lead but instead to work co-operatively, the health system, the employers in the sector, unions, the workforce together promoting vaccination but also finding out what the problems are.”

