Gardaí appeal for help in locating girl, 16, missing from Kildare

Have you seen Chloe Coyle?

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 14:40
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Kildare.

Chloe Coyle, 16, has been missing from the Newbridge area since Tuesday, August 3.

Chloe is described as being 5’7" in height, with a normal build.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Chloe was wearing a grey tracksuit, with black runners and had a black handbag.

Anyone that can assist gardaí in locating Chloe is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

