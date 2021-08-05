Ireland to administer 6 millionth Covid jab as WHO calls for moratorium on booster shots

The country is to mark a significant milestone today when it administers it’s 6 millionth Covid-19 vaccination.

By the end of Thursday, Ireland is also expected to have 75% of its adult population fully vaccinated.

In a tweet, HSE CEO Paul Reid today was a "great milestone" in terms of the country's vaccine rollout.

"Huge thanks are due to the Irish public & everyone involved in delivering this vaccination programme," he said.

The milestones come as the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in vaccine distribution between rich and poor nations.

“We cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Dr Enida Friel, head of monitoring, valuation and aid learning at aid agency Goal, said that the EU and US have essentially “priced out” the Covax campaign and vaccine campaigns in low-income countries.

“What the WHO is requesting is very modest, they only want a small moratorium until September and to vaccinate at least ten percent of the population of the low income countries,” she said.

“And I think the reason why the WHO is calling for this is really to draw attention to the stark vaccine inequity that we have right now. Which does not serve anybody.”

Quoting Irish epidemiologist and director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Dr Mike Ryan, she said “until we're all safe, nobody is safe.”

In theory, Dr Friel said countries should be able to go-ahead with boosters and donate vaccines to poorer countries but “the reality is very different.”

“There are reports for example that of all the mRNA vaccines that will be produced this year, have already been ordered by the US and Europe, so where does that leave the low, middle-income countries even for them to be able to order them?”

Dr Friel said for every 100 people, African countries have only administered five doses whereas in Europe this figure is 88 doses per 100 people.

Dr Friel said it is imperative we help poorer countries to vaccinate more of their population: “If you stop infections, you are going to reduce the risk of variants emerging.”

The longer we delay supplying vaccines to low-income countries, the greater the risk of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, she added.