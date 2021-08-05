More than 40 sex offenders in communities deemed to be at 'high' or 'very high' risk of reoffending 

At present, the public is not entitled to know whether a sex offender lives near them.

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 20:00
Nicole Glennon

More than 40 sex offenders living in communities around the country have been deemed to be at a 'high' or 'very high' risk of reoffending.

They are among 173 convicted sex offenders, 172 men and one woman, whose lives are being monitored by gardaí and the Probation Service.

Almost a third of those under supervision have been convicted of an offence against a female child, with at least 13% convicted of rape. Others have been found guilty of possessing child abuse imagery.

That’s according to a new report from the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management programme released under the Freedom of Information Act to Newstalk FM.

At present, the public is not entitled to know whether a sex offender lives near them.

Former assistant garda commissioner, Dr Pat Leahy, told the station he believes this is the right approach.

“It's quite strict management that goes on because, ultimately, it is to protect the public from high-risk sex offenders, but at the same time you don't want to expose the sex offender within the community, because of at least a host of other problems.” 

Convicted sex offenders currently under supervision range in age from 19 to 77 years.

