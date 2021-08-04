Funeral held for baby Liam O'Keefe in Belfast

The funeral has taken placed today of a young baby boy killed in his Belfast home.

Liam O'Keefe, a nine-week-old infant, died in a stabbing incident at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area.

His sister, who was injured in the same incident, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The private service took place after an appeal online for funds to cover the cost of the service.

The baby's mother, Raluca Ioana Tagani from Romania was arrested in the aftermath of the incident and has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

She appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday last to face the charges.

The woman, 29, will later appear in court on August 27.

A vigil held last week for baby Liam O'Keefe heard from the baby's father who thanked the community for their support.

He said he was "truly heartbroken" after the death of his son and it is understood he was away from the family home in England when the incident took place.

"I am truly heartbroken but it gives me the strength to know you are all giving so much love and support," he said.