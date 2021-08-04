Police investigating Katie Simpson murder arrest woman in England

Police investigating the murder of a young showjumper in Derry have arrested a woman in England.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the death of 21-year-old Katie Simpson, from Co Armagh, arrested the 20-year-old woman on Tuesday.

She will be brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of Katie, who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry on August 3 2020.

“I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police.

“Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.”

One man has been previously charged with murder over her death.