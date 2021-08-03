Simon Harris and wife announce they are expecting second child

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child “very soon.”
Mr Harris shared the news in an Instagram post from a family holiday in Co Mayo.
“In the West on a short break and the last before Saoirse becomes a big sister,” he wrote alongside a picture of a toy and a baby blanket.
“Our new arrival is due very soon.”
He added: “Caoimhe and I are excited and looking forward to Saoirse having a little brother or sister.”
Mr Harris married Caoimhe Wade, a cardiac nurse, in 2017, before welcoming their first daughter in 2019.