Simon Harris and wife announce they are expecting second child

Simon Harris took to Instagram to share their news.

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 12:23
James Cox and Caitlín Griffin

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child “very soon.”

Mr Harris shared the news in an Instagram post from a family holiday in Co Mayo.

“In the West on a short break and the last before Saoirse becomes a big sister,” he wrote alongside a picture of a toy and a baby blanket.

“Our new arrival is due very soon.”

He added: “Caoimhe and I are excited and looking forward to Saoirse having a little brother or sister.” 

Caoimhe Wade with her bridesmaids at her wedding at St. Patrick's Church, Kilquade, Co. Wicklow in 2017. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Caoimhe Wade with her bridesmaids at her wedding at St. Patrick's Church, Kilquade, Co. Wicklow in 2017. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Mr Harris married Caoimhe Wade, a cardiac nurse, in 2017, before welcoming their first daughter in 2019.

