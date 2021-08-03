Young girl hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after Donegal dog attack

Gardaí are investigating the incident. 

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 09:03
Nicole Glennon

A young girl has been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog in Co Donegal.

The incident happened on Friday morning in the Milford area of Buncrana.

It is understood the child received serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The child was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The dog was taken into the care of the dog warden and is understood to have since been put down.

Gardaí are investigating the incident. 

The incident follows a similar attack last Monday, when a six-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Carlow.

In June, a three-month-old baby girl lost her life after being attacked by a dog while asleep in her home in Waterford.

