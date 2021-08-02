Tyrone village holds record for highest and lowest temperatures in Northern Ireland

Tyrone village holds record for highest and lowest temperatures in Northern Ireland
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 18:10
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A Co Tyrone village is now the holder of the record for the highest and lowest temperatures in Northern Ireland.

Castlederg already held the record for the coldest temperature, having recorded minus 18.7C during a big freeze in December 2010.

During the heatwave last month, the village also set a record temperature of 31.3C on July 21.

A higher temperature of 31.4C had been provisionally recorded in Armagh the following day, but that has been ruled out by the Met Office because the equipment did not pass all subsequent verification checks.

Until the July heatwave, the record temperature in Northern Ireland had stood for 45 years, but was then broken a number of times.

The record temperature recorded in Ballywatticock was broken after less than a week (PA)

Ballywatticock recorded a temperature of 31.2C, which was exceeded days later in Castlederg.

Before July, the previous highest Northern Ireland temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

Northern Ireland recorded its third warmest July.

The mean temperature for July in the UK was 16.6C, level with July 1995, according to provisional Met Office figures.

