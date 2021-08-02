Man, 70s, dies following collision in Westmeath

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 15:54
Steve Neville

A man in his 70s has died following a collision in Westmeath this morning.

The single-vehicle collision involving a tractor occurred on the Mullingar Road, Kilbeggan at around 7.50am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on 09064 98550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

