Body discovered in south Dublin park

A body has been found in south Dublin early this morning.

The discovery was made at around 7:45am at the Lorcan O'Toole Park in the Kimmage area of Dublin 12.

Gardai attended the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

The body has since been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it is investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of its investigation.