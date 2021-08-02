HSE warns of disruption to mental health services due to industrial action

The HSE wishes to assure patients that while “regrettably” there may be a disruption to service provision, mental health services remain “operational and accessible.” 

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 14:04
Nicole Glennon

There may be disruption to the provision of mental health services across the country due to industrial action, the HSE has warned.

In a statement, it confirmed that as of Wednesday last, July 28, area directors of mental health nursing have taken a decision to work-to-rule, whereby employees follow official working rules and hours only in order to reduce output and efficiency.

“Nationally the HSE is working with parties to resolve this matter as soon as possible and will continue to put in place mitigating actions to minimise the impact on mental health services and to ensure patient safety," a spokesperson said. 

“For those already engaging with Mental Health Services we encourage you to remain in contact with your mental health team.” 

The HSE spokesperson added that they wish to assure patients that while “regrettably” there may be a disruption to service provision, mental health services remain “operational and accessible.” 

SIPTU Nursing Sector Organiser, John McCamley said industrial action is being taken given “the failure of the HSE to implement the outcome of an independent grading review of the Area Director of Nursing position as committed to, by the employer.” 

The HSE has advised that trusted information about mental health and supports can be found on yourmentalhealth.ie or by calling the YourMentalHealth Information Line on 1800 111 888.

“We would also encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to a support organisation. For example, any time day or night, you can call Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or Text Hello to 50808 to talk with a trained volunteer by text message.”

