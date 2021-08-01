Nurse targeted in one of two north Belfast car hijackings

Police are investigating two car hijackings in north Belfast, one of which targeted a nurse coming off shift.

The first incident happened just before 8am on Saturday when a man approached the nurse in her parked red Mini Cooper on the Crumlin Road just after she had left work at the Mater Hospital.

The man, who was wearing a grey hooded top and grey bottoms, opened the car door and ordered the woman out.

He then drove off in the direction of Annesley Street.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “The woman, while physically uninjured, has understandably been left shaken.”

The second hijacking happened on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a report that a man had been dragged from his car in the Hopewell Avenue area at around 2.50pm.

Two men then made off in the vehicle in the direction of the Crumlin Road.

The car was found set alight in the Denmark Street area a short time later.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were subsequently arrested.

'Terrifying ordeal'

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim.”

The PSNI asked witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin condemned the hijackings.

“This incident where a nurse finishing a shift at the Mater Hospital had her car hijacked on the Crumlin Road was disgraceful,” she said.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for the woman and while thankfully she was not physically injured she was left badly shaken.

“We also had a similar incident where a man was dragged from his car and the vehicle set on fire.

“I condemn these incidents and would call on anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”