Under-aged soccer match abandoned due to 'unsavoury' racially motivated incident

A children's football match had to be abandoned due to what is being called a racially motivated incident.

The U-17 match between Abbeyleix AFC and Mullingar Ath B was being held at the Fr Breen Park in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, at 2pm on Saturday when it had to be abandoned.

In a statement Abbeyleix AFC said: “Abbeyleix AFC Club committee and management are aware of an unsavoury incident in today’s (Saturday) U17 CCFL Summer cup quarter-final resulting in the abandonment of the game.

"We would like to take this opportunity to unreservedly condemn the actions of any person engaging in racial abuse towards Abbeyleix AFC players or indeed towards any persons, whether on or off the field of play.

“The entire club stand 100% behind our young talented U17 squad and offer our support to those affected by today’s incident. We await the referees report and expect CCFL to fully investigate.

“We offer our full co-operation to same and hope those involved will be held responsible and educated as to their future conduct."

The Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) management is investigating the alleged incident.

CCFL disciplinary chairperson Mick Gorman said he could not comment on the incident but that what happened “was unfair” and that the matter would be dealt with imminently.

He would not be drawn on whether the racial abuse involved players, officials or spectators.