Thousands converge on walk-in vaccination centres

HSE Chief Paul Reid has said the turn-out for walk-in vaccination centres across the country is "off to a great start" as anyone aged 16 or older can turn up at a walk-in vaccination centre from this morning and get their first Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Reid said a "great response" has been shown by Irish people as centres are reporting a solid turnout.

In one centre alone, City West in Dublin, there were more than 800 people vaccinated in the first 1.5 hours.

Walk in Vaccination Centres all across the country are off to a great start this weekend. City West is flying it, with over 800 people vaccinated in the first 1.5 hours. Smaller centres equally reporting a good turnout. A great response by the Irish people. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/QpfgDXZHBz — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 31, 2021

The walk-in facilities have been opened up across the country to give the vaccination programme yet another boost.

Young people began queueing from 8am this morning around the country to receive their first vaccine.

It’s ‘Walk-in Weekend’ !!

Great to see the lines forming already outside walk-in vaccination clinics right across the country (at least one in every county).



Walk-in vaccination available for those (aged 16 years & older) yet to receive a first dose:https://t.co/wqTDa1HB7E pic.twitter.com/O8zd3tD9oT — Brian MacCraith (@muirtheimhne) July 31, 2021

Some of the existing vaccination centres, such as Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork are not offering the walk-in facility and there are only certain times when people can turn without an appointment at those which.

A full list of the facilities where one can find the walk-in facilities and the times they are open can be found here.

There is no need to register online for the walk-in facilities but people must bring their PPS number, phone number, email, Eircode, and photographic ID.

This morning HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted: "This weekend we can further strengthen our defence lines against #Delta. "Walk In Vaccination Centres" for all adults to receive a dose 1 are now available. After just 7 months of the vaccination programme we're on the final countdown to protect ourselves & to rebuild. @HSELive."

This weekend we can further strengthen our defence lines against #Delta. "Walk In Vaccination Centres" for all adults to receive a dose 1 are now available. After just 7 months of the vaccination programme we're on the final countdown to protect ourselves & to rebuild. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, a self-service online portal has been launched to help deal with the onslaught of public queries regarding EU Digital Covid Certificates.

Just 7% of the calls made to the Digital Covid Certificate helpline during its first two days of operation were answered by agents, with callers this week facing an average wait time of over 90 minutes.

The new online portal will allow members of the public to request changes to their Digital Covid Certificate, request to have their certificate emailed, check the status of their certificate of vaccination where it has not yet been received and request a certificate of recovery.

In a statement, the Department of Health says it endeavours to “constantly improve the Digital Covid Certificate services” and the introduction of this online self-service portal provides “another channel to allow members of the public request their certificate.”

“Work is underway to develop and launch further accessible channels in the coming weeks to help meet public demand.”

Questions about the certificate that cannot be answered online should continue to be directed to the Digital Covid Certificate helpline, the department added.