Man dies following a single-vehicle collision in Roscommon

A young man has been killed in a single vehicle collision in County Roscommon this evening.

The man in his mid-20s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, struck a wall on the N61 at Four Mile House at approximately 8.45pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where an autopsy will take place in due course.

The road remains closed as garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. In particular, any road users who were travelling on the N61 this evening between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.