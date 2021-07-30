Self-service Covid cert portal launched as helpline struggles  

A self-service online portal has been launched to help deal with the onslaught of public queries regarding EU Digital Covid Certificates.

Just 7% of the calls made to the Digital Covid Certificate helpline during its first two days of operation were answered by agents, with callers this week facing an average wait time of over 90 minutes.

The new online portal will allow members of the public to request changes to their Digital Covid Certificate, request to have their certificate emailed, check the status of their certificate of vaccination where it has not yet been received and request a certificate of recovery.

In a statement, the Department of Health says it endeavours to “constantly improve the Digital Covid Certificate services” and the introduction of this online self-service portal provides “another channel to allow members of the public request their certificate.”

“Work is underway to develop and launch further accessible channels in the coming weeks to help meet public demand.”

Questions about the certificate that cannot be answered online should continue to be directed to the Digital Covid Certificate helpline, the department added.

Publican Michael O'Donovan, of The Castle Inn, South Main Street Cork showing the Digital Covid Cert Checker App

It also said the HSE’s Vaccination Card may also be accepted as a valid proof of vaccination for access to indoor dining.

Earlier today, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement and eGovernment Ossian Smyth told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne it was unacceptable that people were "waiting hours" to speak to agents on the helping.

"Our citizens should not have to wait hours on the phone to get a service from the Government and, in this case, obtaining their medical records from the Department of Health.”

The new online portal is available at covidcertificateportal.gov.ie