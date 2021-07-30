HSE issues urgent warning following vaccination text scam 

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is urging the public to be vigilant following reports of a text scam offering a HSE vaccination appointment.

The text messages, which purport to be from the HSE, provide a link to prebook a Covid-19 vaccination appointment. In order to complete the booking, the recipient is asked to enter their credit or debit card details in a payment section.

In a statement, the HSE reminded the public that it does not charge for Covid-19 related services, including vaccinations:

You will NEVER be asked for your bank details or to pay for a vaccine by a member of HSE vaccination staff.

If you register for a vaccine online, the HSE will send a text message that provides details of your appointment and two links, one on the vaccine information leaflet and a second link which allows you to consent online.

If you are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, you can call HSELive on 1800 700700 and contact your local garda station.

Be vigilant in relation to texts offering #COVIDVaccine appointments. The HSE does not charge for #COVID19 related services, including vaccinations. You will NEVER be asked for your bank details or to pay for a #COVIDVaccine. https://t.co/oFNOJBPgw9 pic.twitter.com/O9bKRR8OKd — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) July 30, 2021

From this week, anyone over the age of 16 can register for a vaccine, with those aged 12-15 to be eligible soon.

As the country reported an additional 1,501 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon, chief medical officer Tony Holohan once again urged the public to get a vaccination as soon as possible.

“Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic,” he said.

“If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60s, Ireland will have a strong population-level defence against Covid-19 and its known variants.”