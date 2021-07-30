HSE issues urgent warning following vaccination text scam 

HSE issues urgent warning following vaccination text scam 

The HSE does not charge for Covid-related services including vaccination. If you are concerned or suspicious about a text message purporting to be from the HSE, call HSELive on 1800 700700 or contact your local garda station. Picture: Sam Boal

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 19:36
Nicole Glennon

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is urging the public to be vigilant following reports of a text scam offering a HSE vaccination appointment.

The text messages, which purport to be from the HSE, provide a link to prebook a Covid-19 vaccination appointment. In order to complete the booking, the recipient is asked to enter their credit or debit card details in a payment section.

In a statement, the HSE reminded the public that it does not charge for Covid-19 related services, including vaccinations: 

You will NEVER be asked for your bank details or to pay for a vaccine by a member of HSE vaccination staff.

If you register for a vaccine online, the HSE will send a text message that provides details of your appointment and two links, one on the vaccine information leaflet and a second link which allows you to consent online.

If you are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, you can call HSELive on 1800 700700 and contact your local garda station.

From this week, anyone over the age of 16 can register for a vaccine, with those aged 12-15 to be eligible soon.

As the country reported an additional 1,501 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon, chief medical officer Tony Holohan once again urged the public to get a vaccination as soon as possible.

“Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic,” he said.

“If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60s, Ireland will have a strong population-level defence against Covid-19 and its known variants.”

Read More

Plan now for winter, Holohan warns Taoiseach as 1,501 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

More in this section

Boris Johnson allegations NI First Minister accuses Westminster of 'disrespecting' devolution over abortion services move
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 8, 2021 ‘Window of opportunity’ to resolve post-Brexit trading issues, NI First Minister says
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021 Plan now for winter, Holohan warns Taoiseach as 1,501 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed
#covid-19
HSE issues urgent warning following vaccination text scam 

Largest fish kill of the year linked to very high temperatures

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices