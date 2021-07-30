A historic win, 50 years in the making: how Skibbereen reacted to Olympic gold

It is a historic win, 50 years in the making, and proof that sporting success is open to everyone even if you're not keen on team sports.

That was how Skibbereen reacted as Cork rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy raced their way into Irish sporting history at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in the men's lightweight double sculls final.

It is only Ireland's 10th ever Olympic gold and the country's first in rowing.

For Paul O'Donovan, the win followed a silver at the 2016 games, and he responded his typically calm manner.

"You don’t really take in the history of the moment. You’d be well tired after the race," he told reporters.

Olympic gold medalist Fintan McCarthy's family Sue, Tom, Caitin and Jake with Albie the golden retriever celebrate Fintan and Paul O'Donovan Olympic gold medal victory at home at Aughadown, West Cork.. Picture: Anne Minihane

For Fintan McCarthy, it was his first Olympics and a first win. Remarkably, he only took to the sport at the age of 15. And he wasn't the most sporty before then, his siblings remarked.

He “was not the most sporty as a child”, and used to run away from a ball if it was thrown at him, his sister Caitlin said.

But he started rowing at 15 “and stuck with it”, Jake, Fintan’s twin brother and fellow competitive rower, said.

“It shows that even the least likely person can do it if they put their mind to it", Jake said, vowing to keep his brother "humble" when he returns from Tokyo.

“The community and vibe here in Ireland is very much GAA and ball sports but if people are not interested in that kind of thing, there are other possibilities out there.”

Mother of Paul O'Donovan Trish O'Donovan, with Mick McCabe, Mike and Pauline Doab, and Marie Carey and Declan Boyle celebrating the gold medals won by Skibbereen rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy at the Olympic in Tokyo Picture: Eddie O'Hare

While the victorious duo was relaxed and soaking in their win, their hometown of Skibbereen had erupted into a medley of green, white and gold.

Heavy rain could have hampered the celebratory efforts, but the locals were having none of it, with tricolours waving brightly from every second window alongside white and black Skibbereen Rowing Club flags. Bunting was laced across the streets and impromptu street vendors sold flags and memorabilia in the square.

Posters of the heroes, one stretching about 6m high, were hung from buildings or perched on the roadsides.

Queues snaked around the corner from a pop-up shop selling Skibbereen Rowing Club merchandise which sold out of some stock within hours.

Noreen Collins, Líle O'Sullivan and Kathleen Courtney from O'Sullivans shop in Skibbereen celebrate the gold medals won by Skibbereen rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy at the Olympic in Tokyo Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nuala Lupton, president of Skibbereen Rowing Club said that the atmosphere in the town was electric.

“People are so proud of them but this is 50 years in the making. They have done us proud and we as a club have worked very hard over the 50 years to produce the facilities so that they can get to the Olympics."

She said that Paul and Fintan’s down-to-earth attitude and easy wit is "just the way they are".

However, the pair has also required a steely focus and resolve to succeed.

Paul’s mother Trish O’Donovan said her son wanted to be an Olympian since he was four years old.

“From the day he was born he was special,” Ms O’Donovan said.

“When Paul was learning to write he always wrote that he wanted to be an Olympic rower when he grew up."

She said that Paul’s Olympic dreams were sown by seeing other Olympians in Skibbereen Rowing Club and by a visiting Team GB winner who placed his own gold medal over Paul’s neck as a child.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Seb Daly

Seeing the O’Donovans success in Rio, in turn, helped spark Fintan’s Olympic dreams.

And this year’s gold medal “will inspire people across the board,” Fintan’s father Tom McCarthy said.

Fintan’s twin brother Jake, a competitive rower whose own Olympic dreams were scuppered by an injury, said that his brother’s success showed that anyone can succeed in sport with the right attitude and dedication.

His family is immensely proud of his enormous achievement.

“I don’t think proud is a big enough word for how we’re feeling,” Fintan’s mother Sue said.

Both Fintan’s twin Jake and Paul’s twin Gary are still training and hope to row for Ireland in the Paris Olympics.

Could two sets of twins row for Ireland then and bring home medals? It’s very, very possible, Ms O’Donovan said.