Unvaccinated festival-goers won't be allowed attend Electric Picnic under new proposals

Electric Picnic’s organisers have outlined how Ireland’s biggest festival could go ahead at full-capacity in September, with no entry for those without at least one Covid jab.

In a letter addressed to a number of ministers and advisors including the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for Arts Catherine Martin, promoters Festival Republic and MCD have asked that the event be allowed to proceed at full capacity, in line with protocols implemented at similar live events in the UK and US.

The correspondence, reported by Hot Press, suggests all those who are fully vaccinated two weeks prior to the festival should be allowed to attend without any restrictions.

The festival organisers point to the success of Latitude Festival in the UK and Lollapalooza Festival in the US in the letter

Those who have had a single vaccination would be tested on entry, while those who are not vaccinated would be refused entry.

In the letter, Festival Republic and MCD point to their “unique position as international promoters” and argue that they have already staged live events this summer in other countries such as Latitude Festival in the UK and Lollapalooza Festival in the US which begins this weekend.

“We have gained first-hand knowledge and experience in safely running many large scale Covid pilot events and festivals,” the letter states, and that the organisers have experience implementing “robust protocols which reflect both best international practice, whilst also incorporating any lessons learned as we move forward with our events.”

The letter also references the Government’s “enormous success” in the vaccination rollout programme, which plans to have 2.9 million people fully vaccinated by September 10, with a further 400,000 having had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the same date.

The letter requests that the proposal be taken to the next Cabinet meeting for urgent consideration, given that the festival involves “extensive and time-sensitive pre-planning."

The anticipated number of guests at this year’s festival is up to 70,000 people per day.

Running out of time

The Music & Entertainment Association of Ireland has issued an urgent plea to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and other members of the Government to reopen the live music and entertainment sector following Ms Martin’s warning that the industry is “in danger of collapse.”

“We are running out of time here,” said association spokesman, Matt McGranaghan said.

“Our members are in dire straits, they can’t pay their bills, they are selling their instruments and having mental health issues.”

In a letter sent to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister Catherine Martin warned the live music sector was in danger of collapse

The association also pointed to the vaccination roll-out, and the re-opening of the hospitality sector, as it pleaded with the Government to bring back live music and entertainment.

“The current guidelines prohibiting live music, which have existed now for some months, are excessive, uninformed and do not take into account the varying genres of music and entertainment that all coexist under the one pantheon of live performance.”

“With increased vaccination and relaxation of restrictions for indoor hospitality, now is the time to reopen our sector in a safe and responsible manner.”

July 25, marked 500 days since the live music and entertainment sector came to a halt.