RTÉ says it has no remit to show the Tokyo Olympics in the North

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan win their gold medal in Tokyo. Viewers in the North were unable to see their triumph on RTÉ. Picture: Brendan Moran

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 20:05
Noel Baker

RTÉ has responded to what it said were "inaccurate and misleading claims" about its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics by stressing it had the rights to broadcast the Games in the Republic only. 

The reply came amid reports that some viewers in the North had complained that they were unable to watch the action from Tokyo on RTÉ.

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis was reported as saying her party had raised the issue of ‘geo-blocking’ with RTÉ during previous meetings, adding: “It is entirely unacceptable that Northern viewers have been continuously blocked from viewing live sports and other programmes by southern broadcasters."

However, in a statement issued this evening, RTÉ said it wanted to clarify the issue.

"RTÉ has rights to broadcast Olympic Games coverage in the Republic of Ireland only," it said.

"The International Olympics Committee (IOC), who are the rights owners for Olympics Games coverage and make all decisions about how rights are allocated across the different territories, have included Northern Ireland as part of UK broadcast territory for Olympics coverage. As such, the rights holders for NI are BBC and Discovery (on Eurosport).

"RTÉ has no control over IOC decisions in this regard."

