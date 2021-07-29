After the heatwave, here's what the weather will be like for the Bank Holiday

Last weekend saw the country enjoy the final moments of a heatwave that saw temperatures soar to 30C and with a Bank Holiday this weekend, many will be hoping for something similar.

While we may not see temperatures hit such highs, there is good news as Met Éireann is predicting a cloudy but “mostly dry” few days.

Friday will see a mix of showers and sunny spells but any rain will be confined to Atlantic coasts and the southwest early in the night.

Temperatures will be touching 20C and Saturday will see similarly warm weather.

There will be some light showers on Saturday that will be “more frequent” through the afternoon.

However, Met Éireann stated that these “will ease by evening time with some nice spells of sunshine developing”.

Saturday night will stay mostly dry before Sunday sees a cloudy start.

Some scattered showers will give way to a “mostly dry” afternoon with “some bright spells developing”.

It will be warm again with temperatures of around 19C.

Sunday night will see clear spells and it will remain dry for the most part.

Monday looks set to see the best of the Bank Holiday weather with sunny spells expected and just “a few scattered light showers”.

Temperatures will be warm, reaching 20C in some places.