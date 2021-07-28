Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen 

It is believed that Sebastiana may be in the Dublin City Centre area.

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 22:14
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a teenage girl missing in Dublin.

Sebastiana Paun, 14, has been missing from the Mulhuddart area of the capital since 6:45pm yesterday.

She is described as being 5’ 1” in height and is of a slim build. 

She has long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing white jeans, black runners, a light blue hoodie, a blue gillet, and gold earrings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

