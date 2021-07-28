1,408 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed today, 2% of patients hospitalised 

Dr Tony Holohan praised the country's vaccination rollout

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 15:21
Nicole Glennon

A further 1,408 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today, while the numbers in hospital with the virus continue to rise.

As of 8am today, 152 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.

Yesterday, 141 people were being treated for the virus in Irish hospitals with 25 of those in intensive care units.

No information on Covid-related deaths is available as a result of the cyberattack on the health service's IT systems earlier this summer.

“Currently, 2% of cases are being hospitalised," Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said.

"We know that we would be experiencing many more cases and hospitalisations were it not for the great progress being made in taking up vaccination," he said, adding that we "need to keep this up" as we move to vaccinate the remaining, mostly younger, cohorts of the population.

“The more people vaccinated in this country, the less opportunity COVID-19 has to inflict severe illness and disruption on us."

The CMO encouraged anyone who has not yet been fully vaccinated to continue to follow public health advice.

"If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible."

The median age of today’s cases is 24. The Delta variant now accounts for 90% of all cases.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said it is vital we continue to exercise individual caution "until each of us is fully vaccinated.”

Vaccinating children 

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is to be extended to children aged 12 and up following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac).

It is understood vaccination of this age cohort, which includes around 269,000 people, could begin as early as next week.

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said she would strongly encourage those aged 12-15 years of age with underlying medical conditions, those living with a younger child with complex medical needs, or with an immunocompromised adult to accept vaccination "as soon as it is offered.” 

Q&A: What do I need to know about vaccinating my child?

