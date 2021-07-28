Pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision in Kildare

Pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision in Kildare

A pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 07:19
Steve Neville

A man has died following a collision in the early hours of this morning in Kildare.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred on the R407 road, between Clane and Kilcock.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Naas mortuary where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí said that the R407 road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R407 (Clane to Kilcock road) between 11.45pm last night and 12.15am this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Police Stock Woman held in murder probe following death of child in Belfast
Brexit EU pauses legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol 
Iraqi-born hurler among 1,000 new Irish citizens welcomed at virtual ceremony Iraqi-born hurler among 1,000 new Irish citizens welcomed at virtual ceremony
Birmingham pub bombings inquest

Ministers urged to meet Birmingham pub bombings families over Troubles plans

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices