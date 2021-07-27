EU pauses legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol 

EU pauses legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol 
Brexit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 22:00
Emma Bowden, PA

The European Commission has paused legal action against the UK over the implementation of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, in the hope that solutions to outstanding issues can be found.

Brexit minister David Frost has demanded that significant changes are made to the Northern Ireland Protocol, an element of the deal he negotiated, stating that “we cannot go on as we are”.

He called for a “standstill” period, preserving the current grace periods and suspending legal action taken by the EU against the UK while changes are negotiated.

A European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the legal action pause would be used to consider proposals put forward by the UK last week.

The spokeswoman added: “While the EU will not renegotiate the Protocol, we stand ready to address all the issues arising in the practical implementation of the Protocol in a spirit of good faith and cooperation.

“It is essential that we continue constructive discussions in the weeks ahead.

Brexit minister David Frost leaves the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial strategy on Victoria Street, London
Brexit minister David Frost leaves the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial strategy on Victoria Street, London

With regards to the request for a standstill, the Commission will "carefully assess the new proposals made by the UK, in accordance with the necessary consultation procedures, both internally, and with the European Parliament," she added.

“In order to provide the necessary space to reflect on these issues and find durable solutions to the implementation of the Protocol, we have decided, at this stage, not to move to the next stage of the infringement procedure, started in March.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said they have received a constructive reply from the Commission in response to a request for a standstill on existing arrangements.

“We look forward to engaging in talks with the EU in the weeks ahead to progress the proposals in our command paper.

“As we set out in the Command Paper last week, significant changes are needed to ensure the Protocol is sustainable for future.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the Brexit deal agreed by the UK and Brussels, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

This means checks on goods being sent from Great Britain into the single market and in some cases could result in prohibitions on certain products that do not comply with EU rules.

The Protocol was put in place to ensure there would be no hard border with Ireland, but it has instead effectively placed a trade barrier in the Irish Sea.

Read More

Iraqi-born hurler among 1,000 new Irish citizens welcomed at virtual ceremony

More in this section

Iraqi-born hurler among 1,000 new Irish citizens welcomed at virtual ceremony Iraqi-born hurler among 1,000 new Irish citizens welcomed at virtual ceremony
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 22, 2021 O’Neill has ‘real concerns’ over using Covid certificates as entry requirement in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims deserve 'truth and justice', McDonald says, in opposition to statue of limitations on Troubles killings
brexitplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Police Stock

Woman held in murder probe following death of child in Belfast

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices