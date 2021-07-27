Support centre for migrants and wall murals among social enterprises to receive funding

A Kerry centre that provides support to new communities and migrants is among 34 social enterprises to be awarded funding by Rethink Ireland.

Going Green, Killarney Immigrant Support Centre has been active since 2000 and works with vulnerable migrants, especially women, to overcome considerable employment barriers.

It provides support for training, work placements and employment opportunities within the Killarney community.

The group also run a zero-waste cafe and refill store in an effort to raise awareness of the impact of climate change on the local area.

Rethink Ireland's Social Enterprise Development Fund has awarded €400,000 to 16 projects around the country that work on a wide variety of social issues.

A further 18 projects have been awarded a place on the Genesis Programme which provides strategic business support.

A project in Tipperary seeks to combat the high and increasing levels of property theft in the community.

Property Marking Ireland aims to reduce anxiety among victims as well as older and vulnerable people with their community-led crime prevention program.

It uses Eircodes to assist in combating both rural and urban crime.

Well-known The Walls Project, Waterford is also among the groups to receive funding.

The project uses large scale mural artwork to tackle urban dereliction and social isolation for marginalised and diverse communities.

The artwork inspires people and builds communities while the outreach programmes are delivered in close collaboration with local community and educational networks.

Speaking about the work done by the 34 organisations, Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland said they are working to achieve a fair, inclusive and sustainable Ireland.

"Whether they are knitting groups working to bring together marginalised members of society, innovative therapy practices using the power and beauty of our coastlines, or innovative ideas to strengthen safety in rural communities, they are the heart of our communities, and we’re delighted to be able to support them."