Support centre for migrants and wall murals among social enterprises to receive funding

Support centre for migrants and wall murals among social enterprises to receive funding

Liam O'Sullivan the great grand nephew of Michael Collins standing next to the new mural by the 'The Walls Project' arts team at the Library Kent street, Clonakilty to commemorate the centenary of the signing of The Truce. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 12:33
Michelle McGlynn

A Kerry centre that provides support to new communities and migrants is among 34 social enterprises to be awarded funding by Rethink Ireland.

Going Green, Killarney Immigrant Support Centre has been active since 2000 and works with vulnerable migrants, especially women, to overcome considerable employment barriers.

It provides support for training, work placements and employment opportunities within the Killarney community.

The group also run a zero-waste cafe and refill store in an effort to raise awareness of the impact of climate change on the local area.

Rethink Ireland's Social Enterprise Development Fund has awarded €400,000 to 16 projects around the country that work on a wide variety of social issues. 

A further 18 projects have been awarded a place on the Genesis Programme which provides strategic business support.

A project in Tipperary seeks to combat the high and increasing levels of property theft in the community.

Property Marking Ireland aims to reduce anxiety among victims as well as older and vulnerable people with their community-led crime prevention program.

It uses Eircodes to assist in combating both rural and urban crime.

Property Marking Ireland aims to reduce anxiety among victims as well as older and vulnerable people with their community-led crime prevention program.
Property Marking Ireland aims to reduce anxiety among victims as well as older and vulnerable people with their community-led crime prevention program.

Well-known The Walls Project, Waterford is also among the groups to receive funding.

The project uses large scale mural artwork to tackle urban dereliction and social isolation for marginalised and diverse communities.

The artwork inspires people and builds communities while the outreach programmes are delivered in close collaboration with local community and educational networks.

Speaking about the work done by the 34 organisations, Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland said they are working to achieve a fair, inclusive and sustainable Ireland.

"Whether they are knitting groups working to bring together marginalised members of society, innovative therapy practices using the power and beauty of our coastlines, or innovative ideas to strengthen safety in rural communities, they are the heart of our communities, and we’re delighted to be able to support them."

Read More

'Amazing' Cork community lend a hand after restaurant flooded on first day of indoor dining

More in this section

Police Stock Man dies in Co Antrim harbour tragedy
'Significant gaps to inclusion' remain for people with Down syndrome 'Significant gaps to inclusion' remain for people with Down syndrome
Stephen Donnelly: 'Good news' on the way for wedding guest numbers Stephen Donnelly: 'Good news' on the way for wedding guest numbers
Coronavirus - Tue Jul 27, 2021

Registration of care facility cancelled after Hiqa inspection

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices