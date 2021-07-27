Man dies in Co Antrim harbour tragedy

Man dies in Co Antrim harbour tragedy

Police attended Ballintoy Harbour, where a man was pulled from the water (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 11:09
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has died after being pulled from the water in Co Antrim.

Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and PSNI attended the incident in Ballintoy Harbour on Monday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police responded to a report in relation to a man in the water in the vicinity of Ballintoy Harbour on Monday evening.

“Police attended the scene, along with other emergency services where, sadly, the man’s body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “My heart goes out to the man’s family and friends who would have been receiving the most devastating news last night. My thoughts are with them as they deal with this terrible tragedy.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who were on the scene on Monday evening. They responded quickly and worked valiantly to try and save this man.

“Our Coastguard teams and lifeboat crews do hugely important work in coastal areas and we would be lost without them.

“There have been a number of water-related deaths in the North during the recent spell of good weather, including both adults and children. I would urge people to be careful when swimming in the ocean or local lakes and rivers.

“The number of recent deaths has been tragic and should be a wake-up call to others of the dangers of water, particularly where there is no lifeguard or other monitoring present.

“Even the most seasoned swimmer can get into difficulty in the wrong conditions and hazards are not always visible before it’s too late.”

There have been a number of swimming-related tragedies across Ireland in the past week.

Teenager Jay Moffett died following a swimming accident in Scarva last Monday.

On Wednesday morning, a 55-year-old man died after entering Fermanagh’s Lough Melvin, near the border with Co Leitrim.

