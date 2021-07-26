Cabinet to discuss plans to allow 100 people attend weddings as reopening continues

Cabinet is set to discuss a proposal which would allow 100 people to attend weddings from next week.

Currently, just 50 guests and the bride and groom can attend weddings.

Initially, it had been planned to increase this to 100 by August, but this was thrown into doubt due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week told couples to plan for just 50 guests.

The coalition leaders discussed the proposal to increase this number on Monday evening, with senior Government sources saying that they are now hopeful that numbers will double.

However, doubts have been raised by ministers on the viability of using the Digital Covid Certificate as a means to check the vaccination status of guests.

One senior minister said that the idea would be "too difficult".

A protest of up to 200 brides-to-be will take place outside Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, organised by Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA).

WIPA has organised a 'bridal march' to Government Buildings to present health and safety guidelines it says will enable weddings of 100 people to go ahead in a manner that is safe for both staff and guests to the Government.

There will be no discussions on those sectors which are still closed, though, sources said.

Decisions on further reopenings will be made when indoor hospitality, which opened on Monday, has returned its initial data.

Niven Bodi Reddy sets a table inside the Ely wine Bar, on Ely place in Dublin. Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants reopened across Ireland today, marking a significant step for the hospitality sector. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Meanwhile, young people have been warned not to intentionally contract Covid-19 in order to be allowed eat and drink inside pubs and restaurants.

Dr Douglas Hamilton, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the Department of Public Health in the Midlands, said a number of young people had done so in recent weeks. He said that young people should get vaccinated instead. The warning came as 16 and 17-year-olds were told they can now register for vaccination.

“As the number of cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to increase, we are advising people to avoid large social gatherings. It is also important that people stick to public health guidelines to minimise the transmission of the virus. It also has come to our attention that recently a number of teenagers and young adults may have acquired Covid-19 intentionally at social events. The objective may have been to acquire Covid-19 in order to quickly qualify for a Covid Digital Certificate.

"We strongly advise against any such practice,” says Dr Hamilton.

He said that while young people can be complacent, higher rates of disease would mean a greater risk of transmission and illness. With this comes higher rates of “long Covid”, potentially resulting in lifelong cardiac, respiratory, cerebral or renal disease, Dr Hamilton said.