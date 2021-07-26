Health trusts appeal for off-duty staff to help as hospitals in the North come under 'extreme' pressure

Two health trusts in Northern Ireland have made emergency appeals for off-duty staff to come into work as hospitals come under increased pressure amid rising coronavirus cases.

The Belfast and South Eastern trusts issued the callouts on Sunday.

The Belfast Trust said there was “extreme pressure” in the Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals due to emergency admissions and the increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

“We are asking for help from our Trust nursing staff to work tonight and overnight and ask those available to work tonight,” the trust said.

The South Eastern Trust tweeted: “We are currently experiencing pressures in the system and would appeal for any trust staff who can help out this evening to contact their department manager.”

Thanks to the nursing staff who have already come forward to help us care for the increasing number of Covid19+ patients, alongside emergency admissions.



We would still like to hear from off-duty registered nurses who could work tonight & overnight & ask they ring 07825 140 173 pic.twitter.com/tZCIvrHerJ — Belfast Trust (@BelfastTrust) July 25, 2021

Referencing the social media post by the Belfast Trust, Health Minister Robin Swann said it was not an ask that a Trust makes easily of its staff, but unfortunately "it is necessary as we continue to maintain the services that are expected."

“My enduring thanks to all our health staff who do so much for all of us.”

The trust appeals came on the day when Northern Ireland passed the one million landmark for people in the region who are fully vaccinated.

Around 70% of the adult population have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The milestone came eight months after the first jab was administered in Northern Ireland.

By Sunday, 2,204,177 vaccine doses had been administered in the region.

A further 1,264 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Two further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the virus were also notified.

Health Minister Robin Swann said it was not an ask that a Trust makes easily of its staff

Mr Swann described the vaccination programme as an “outstanding success” but said there was a need to increase vaccine take-up rates in the coming days.

The Delta variant is driving up daily cases of the virus, which has led to the increase in the number of people admitted to hospital.

“If we can make a concerted effort to increase vaccine uptake in the next week or so, this can help make a decisive difference in terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalisations,” Mr Swann said.

“Our regional vaccination centres are closing for first doses in less than seven days so please if you’re not vaccinated, make it your priority to get a first dose as soon as you can.”

Chief medical officer Professor Michael McBride said it was a life-saving vaccination programme.

“There are many people alive here today because they have been vaccinated."

However, he said the coronavirus is not going away and increasingly, "the only way we all get back to doing more of the things we want to do is for more of the population to be vaccinated.”

Patricia Donnelly, head of the Covid vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, said uptake in the older age groups has been "exceptional" but only 56% of under-30s have come forward to date.

“We do not want this age group to miss out."

“Time is running out in vaccination centres for first doses so if you have not already come forward, then please do so soon.”

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has expressed concern about the increasing rates of hospital admission.

“Across the UK there has been an increase in the numbers of younger people contracting Covid-19,” he said

“Whilst we have hit another significant milestone locally with over one million people now fully vaccinated, we lag behind other areas of the UK in terms of our younger population.

“In Scotland around 30% of under-30s are not yet vaccinated whilst in England that figure rises to 34%.

“In Northern Ireland, however, that figure rises to just over 42%.

“Vaccination is not just about protecting yourself but is also vital to protect our NHS and to safeguard the relaxations we have been able to introduce.”