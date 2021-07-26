Thunder downpours forecast as heatwave breaks with spot flooding risk, Met Éireann warns

Has the sun set already on Ireland's summer?

As the early morning mist clears, temperatures are dropping down into the teens as a front from the west arrives to bring morning showers.

On a hot and sunny day in West Cork, dairy farmer Paul Kingston moves his 75-strong herd of dairy cows across the R586 at Drimoleague. The good weather is at an end with Met Éireann forecasting thunderstorms over the next few days. Picture: Andy Gibson.

The rains is set to move eastward through the day and Met Éireann has warned of "heavy or thundery downpours" and issued an advisory for heavy thundery showers from 12pm until 5am tomorrow.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Eimear Flood said Leinster and east Munster will see the most rainfall as the cold front arrives.

"As that moves over the country through the afternoon that's going to spark off a number of heavy showers and thunder storms.

"These could pop up pretty much anywhere but the highest risk area is Leinster and east Munster.

"There is an advisory out for widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers because the localised thundery downpours could cause some traffic disruptions and quite poor driving conditions," she said.

Sophie Lane, visiting from London, enjoys the sun in St Stephens Green in Dublin. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

The forecaster also said there is also a risk of spot flooding in places as the rainfall sweeps across the country.

The scorching heat has finally broken as temperatures have dropped from highs of 31°C last week to 18-21°C today with moderate northwest breezes.

Throughout the night there will be a continued risk of spot flooding but temperatures will stay around 11-14°C according to Met Éireann.

Overall the day will be fresh and showery as the cold front from the west spreads eastwards.

Tuesday

Rain is going to remain in most northern parts of the country but will be brighter elsewhere, Met Éireann has said.

Wednesday

Sunshine and widespread showers are expected on Wednesday with some heavy localised thunderstorms.

Showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight with clear spells developing widely, said Met Éireann

Thursday

Another fresh and showery day with "bright spells and showers, the showers heavy in places with a risk of lightning."

Maximum temperatures ranging 15-19°C, warmest in the southeast in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Friday

Scattered showers will spread northwest across the country but some good sunny spells are expected.

Top temperatures of 16-20°C degrees forecast in fresh westerly winds.

The Weekend

Thunderstorms brought lightning and torrential struck across England this weekend. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Met Éireann has said early indications suggest next weekend will be "fresh and bright with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers" with temperatures close to average.