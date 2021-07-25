Man, 60s, killed after vehicle collides with wall

The collision happened this evening at 6.40pm. 

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 22:40
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle collision this afternoon in Navan, Co Meath. 

The fatal road incident happened at 6.40pm in the townland of Mandistown in Drumconrath near Navan. 

The man, aged in his 60s, was the only occupant of a vehicle that collided with a wall. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene before he was transferred to the mortuary in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan where a post mortem will take place. 

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. 

Local diversions are in place.

An appeal has been made for witnesses of the collision to come forward including road users who may have camera footage including dash cam. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

