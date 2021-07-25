Motorcyclist killed after three-vehicle collision in Donegal

The road traffic collission happened on the N14. File picture. 

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 21:12
Ciarán Sunderland

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died after a collision in Co Donegal.

The man was driving his motorbike in traffic on the N14 in Letterkenny when it collided with a jeep and tractor.

It happened between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout just before 5pm this evening.

The motorcyclist was brought to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition, where he later passed away.

The man driving the jeep was uninjured and the driver of the tractor has been taken to hospital to receive medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward, especially anyone who may have footage of the crash including dash cam. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

traffic crash
