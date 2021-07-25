Covid cert could be extended to wedding parties to allow up to 100 guests

Use of the Digital Covid Cert could be extended to wedding parties, under plans to be considered by Government this week.

Cabinet is to discuss using the system as a way for couples to get between 50 and 100 guests at their nuptials from next month.

Up to 100 guests had been expected to be allowed attend weddings in August, however last week the Tánaiste advised planning for a maximum of 50.

President of the Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA), Tara Fay, says extending the use of the certs is a good idea.

"The reality is that couples since last year have had to keep the contact details for all of the guests including the exact table plan of where people would be seated for 28 days," Ms Fay said.

She believes people would jump at the chance to use the certs if they thought they could have their 100 guests by doing so.

WIPA has organised a 'bridal march' to Government Buildings next week to present health and safety guidelines to the Government.

Picture: iStock

A group of over 200 brides are set to deliver the guidelines which WIPA say has been painstakingly prepared by a panel of health and safety experts.

The 100 recommendations for hosting a safe wedding cover all aspects of a wedding including specific guidance for photographers, venues, hotels, marquees, floor plans and transport providers.

Ms Fay said certainty needs to be provided for "extremely stressed and anxious" couples as to what will happen next month.

"Our guidelines go far beyond the Government recommendations in order to kickstart the wedding sector in Ireland.

"The Government previously announced that weddings from August onwards will be able to have 100 people in attendance, but they are now backtracking on this."

WIPA is urging the Government to engage with them in order to get the industry back on its feet.

"There are thousands of people in this country whose livelihoods utterly depend on weddings and they need to know if they are going to have a job come September," said Ms Fay.