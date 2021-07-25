14-year-old boy missing from Offaly

14-year-old boy missing from Offaly

Have you seen Harry Kearney? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 09:25
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Offaly are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Harry Kearney.

The 14-year-old is missing from his home in Derrynanagh since Saturday, July 24.

Harry is described as being 5'6", of slight build with medium length brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Sondico t-shirt, black Sondico shorts and blue Asics runners.

It is believed that Harry has his bike with him.

Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Cyclist killed following collision in Cork

More in this section

CC COVID SCENES Two-thirds of adults fully vaccinated
Coronavirus - Mon May 17, 2021 Four children rushed to hospital after funfair ride collapses in Carrickfergus
'Love equals Love': Irish MEP attends Budapest Pride as thousands demonstrate in Berlin 'Love equals Love': Irish MEP attends Budapest Pride as thousands demonstrate in Berlin
missing people
14-year-old boy missing from Offaly

Funfair ride collapse caused by ‘misuse of equipment’ by teenagers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices