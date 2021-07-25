14-year-old boy missing from Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Harry Kearney.
The 14-year-old is missing from his home in Derrynanagh since Saturday, July 24.
Harry is described as being 5'6", of slight build with medium length brown hair.
When last seen, he was wearing a black Sondico t-shirt, black Sondico shorts and blue Asics runners.
It is believed that Harry has his bike with him.
Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.