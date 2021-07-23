Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 59, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 59-year-old man from Dublin.

Desmond Kelly has been missing from the Crumlin area of Dublin since July 22.

Gardaí and Desmond's family are concerned for his welfare.

Desmond is described as being approximately 5’10” in height with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Desmond was wearing a khaki jacket, denim jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Desmond’s whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Crumlin on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.