Motorists urged to take care as hazardous road conditions expected following dry weather

People are being urged to drive carefully as hazardous road conditions are expected to follow the recent dry weather.

The country has seen the mercury skyrocket this week due to a heatwave which has seen a number of high-temperature warnings issued.

Many places have seen temperatures soar to around 30C.

On Friday, a status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning was issued for the whole country.

In place until 8pm, Met Éireann has warned of lightning, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A status orange warning is in place for Galway, Clare and north Tipperary.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a road safety alert calling on motorists to take extra care.

It said that during a prolonged dry spell, a build-up of oil and rubber deposit develops on the road.

“When the weather breaks, this deposit mixes with rainwater and the road becomes hazardous," said a statement.

“The resulting greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid.

“Drivers and motorcycle riders can get caught out with this change in road conditions so the advice is to slow down and increase braking distance.”

The RSA has offered the following advice to drivers in the changing conditions:

It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, 4 seconds at a minimum (use the 2 second rule and repeat it twice).

Take special care when driving behind trucks or buses as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility.

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility not parking/side lights and fog lights.

Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

Be mindful of Aquaplaning on roads where 100/120kmh speeds apply. Aquaplaning occurs where the tyre thread fill with water and the driver is at risk of losing control of the vehicle.

Drivers should slow and leave plenty of space when passing pedestrians and cyclists.

The high temperatures are set to continue into the weekend with Saturday seeing highs of 23C to 27C.

Sunday is expected to see sunny spells but some scattered showers will develop in the afternoon.